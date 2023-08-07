PS SINGOEI MEETS WITH COUNTERPARTS FROM THE IGAD

The 17th Committee of Permanent Secretaries (CPS) Meeting of the IGAD CEWARN (Conflict Early Warning and Response Mechanism) was formally inaugurated and chaired by Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Singoei on July 28, 2023, in Mombasa County.

The Principal Secretary was joined by his counterparts and representatives from the IGAD Member States in the region namely, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda and Somalia as well as the IGAD Head of Mission to the Republic of Kenya.

PS Singoei recognized the 18th IGAD CEWARN Technical Committee Meeting’s work that had taken place prior to the commencement of the CPS meeting and commended the efforts towards the interventions and plans of action it had proposed. He underlined the importance of cooperating to guarantee an appropriate and prompt reaction to conflict.

The PS reminded attendees that for stronger Regional Integration and shared prosperity, a calm atmosphere with opportunities for amicable dispute resolution is essential. He added that the bottom-up strategy used by CEWARN for early warning and reaction has de-mystified the idea of security and given local communities the capacity to lead the way in securing themselves.

In order to address the high proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs), Dr. Singoei reitarated Kenya’s commitment to assisting IGAD’s CEWARN in its advocacy for the harmonization of disarmament exercises throughout the IGAD area.

The Principal Secretary thanked his counterparts, the IGAD Heads of State and Governments as well as the entire leadership of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development for standing in solidarity with the people of the region facing different forms and levels of crises and looked forward to a lasting and sustainable peace.