PS KORIR JOINS DIPLOMATIC CORPS IN HONORING EXEMPLARY PERFORMANCE

On January 14, 2024, Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Singoei joined members of the diplomatic corps to honor the outstanding contribution of Ambassador Yabesh Monari, Director General Foreign Service Administration and Amb. Betty Chebet Cherwon, immediate former Chief of Protocol and Kenya’s Ambassador designates to France.

The event hosted by H.E. Wael Nasr Attiya, Ambassador of Egypt to Kenya, served as a gesture in deepening fraternal bonds between the two nations.

Earlier on January 12, 2024, the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) Director-General, H.E. Zainab Bangura, also hosted a farewell reception for Ambassador Betty Cherwon before embarking on her new role as Kenya’s Ambassador to France.

DG Bangura commended Amb. Cherwon for her exemplary performance as Chief of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and for her dedication to fostering ties with the United Nations fraternity in Nairobi.

Ambassador Cherwon thanked DG Bangura for honoring her with the reception and thanked the Diplomatic Corps for the cooperation they extended during her tenure as Chief of Protocol.

The reception was graced by Principal Secretary in the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, Mrs. Anne Wangombe and senior women dignitaries from the Diplomatic Corps who gathered to celebrate women in leadership in Government, the Diplomatic Community and the UN Family in Kenya.

Participants represented different international organizations including the UNON, World Food Programme, OCHA, UNEP, UN Women, and UNAIDS, were also present. Ambassadors from Oman, Portugal, the Philippines, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Argentina, and High Commissioner of Australia also attended the reception.