PCS MUDAVADI WELCOMES UNIDO COUNTRY REPRESENTATIVE TO KENYA

H.E Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, met today with Ms. Tally Einav, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Representative to Kenya.

During the meeting, the Prime CS officially received Ms. Einav’s letters of appointment, congratulated her, and warmly welcomed her to Nairobi. He emphasized the longstanding relationship between Kenya and the United Nations, expressing optimism for further strengthening this partnership.

Dr. Mudavadi highlighted that Ms. Einav will oversee UNIDO’s programs and projects in Kenya, Comoros, Eritrea, Seychelles, and South Sudan. Discussions centered around enhancing collaboration to build resilient infrastructure, promote business and industrialization locally and regionally, as well as drive innovation – all of which are key priorities for the Government of Kenya.

Since joining UNIDO in 1981, Kenya has engaged in over 100 projects aimed at addressing various economic sectors’ policy, institutional, and enterprise challenges.

The Prime CS acknowledged ongoing UNIDO projects in Kenya worth US$1,715,320, focused on promoting business-friendly policies, strengthening value chains, enhancing business services, and developing Kenya’s de-carbonization roadmap through public-private partnerships. He underscored the importance of UNIDO’s support for Kenya’s Agricultural Sector Transformation Agenda, MSME development initiatives, and the establishment of Industrial and Aggregation Parks in the country.

Dr. Mudavadi stressed that continued collaboration across diverse economic sectors will drive Kenya’s sustainable and inclusive economic growth as part of the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The Prime CS and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs reassured the UNIDO Country Representative of the Kenyan government’s full support and anticipated further fruitful engagements to benefit the people of Kenya.