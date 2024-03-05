PCS MUDAVADI UNDERSCORES THE NEED FOR AFRICAN NATIONS TO STRENGTHEN DIPLOMATIC TIES

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H. E. Hon. Dr Musalia Mudavadi has today participated in a dynamic session with members of the African Diplomatic Corps in invigorating the exchange of ideas and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation.

The PCS/CS underscored the need for African Nations to strengthen Diplomatic ties and advance impactful diplomacy for Africa and beyond.

He further called for Collaboration in navigating global challenges such as climate change and seizing opportunities for growth and development.

Dr. Mudavadi emphasized on the dire need for African leaders to strike a balance between global solidarity and continental cooperation towards peace and security with statistics showing that in the recent past, Africa has experienced conflicts that has affected millions of people including women, children and the elderly.

PCS used the platform to urge African diplomats to rally their capitals in support of Kenya’s bid for the AU Commission’s top position. Dr. Mudavadi said Africa remains central to Kenya’s foreign policy, promoting mutual coexistence through strong continental bonds.

Accompanying the PCS was Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, PS State Department for Foreign Affairs, Ms Aurelia Rono, State Department for Parliamentary Affairs under the OPCS , Amb. Moi Lemoshira, DG Foreign Service, Political and Diplomatic affairs , Amb. Dennis Mburu, Director Africa Affairs among others.