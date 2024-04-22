PCS MUDAVADI RECEIVES LETTERS OF APPOINTMENT FROM ILO REPRESENTATIVE

The Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Hon. (Dr) Musalia Mudavadi received letters of appointments from Ms. Caroline Mugalla, the newly-appointed Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Office for the United Republic of Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda on 19th April, 2024.

During the meeting the PCS, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to its longstanding partnership with the ILO, which spans over six decades. He emphasized that this collaborative relationship serves as a cornerstone in the shared commitment to promoting decent work, fostering inclusive labour practices, and advancing sustainable development goals. He underscored the the vital role of ILO considering Kenya has the largest portfolio and budget allocation and looks forward to expanding the portfolio to include migrant labourers while maintaining safety standards.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is a United Nations agency responsible for promoting social justice and internationally recognized labour rights. It formulates policies and programs to improve labour conditions, protect workers’ rights, and foster decent work opportunities worldwide.

Kenya has been a member of the ILO since 1965.