PCS MUDAVADI HOSTS ENVOYS IN KENYA

On November 6, 2023, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Hon. Musalia Mudavadi hosted members of the Diplomatic and Consular Missions, UN Agencies and International Organizations for a luncheon, as part of the Ministry’s Public Diplomacy efforts.

In his address to the Diplomatic Corp, the PCS reiterated His Excellency President William Ruto’s philosophy and ethos as the guiding principle of Kenya’s Foreign Policy dispensation as encapsulated in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Hon. Mudavadi observed the centrality of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs in advancing regional peace and security, continental stability and economic inclusivity through advocacy for positive and fruitful regional integration. In this respect, the PCS committed to leveraging Kenya’s partnerships and friendship – in addition to the country’s diplomatic footprint – for mutually beneficial outcomes.

Hon. Mudavadi also reminded that Kenya remained committed to promoting constructive multilateralism in order to ensure and safeguard a fair and equitable international order, promote respect for international law, and to champion the adherence to the U.N. Charter, as the best way to address difficult and challenging global issues.