PCS MUDAVADI HOSTS ENVOYS IN KENYA

On November 6, 2023, H.E. Hon. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, hosted a luncheon in honour of members of the diplomatic corps stationed in Nairobi. The luncheon marked the first meeting between the Prime Cabinet Secretary with the foreign heads of missions in Kenya since his appointment.

In his address to the envoys, PCS Mudavadi recognized the vital role the envoys play in fostering goodwill and collaboration between Kenya and the respective countries. He stated that Kenya remains fortunate to host a large and truly cosmopolitan Diplomatic Community.

“We are home to ninety-three Resident Embassies and High Commissions, forty Consulates as well as forty non-resident Embassies and High Commissions. We also host the only United Nations Headquarters in the entire Global South, in addition to forty-seven offices of UN Agencies, as well as one hundred and thirteen International Organizations,” he stated.

On bilateral relations, the PCS underscored that Kenya continues to make significant investments in bilateral relations for the posterity of her population living at home and in the diaspora. These relations are founded on historical ties, strong friendships, common values, and a shared desire for socioeconomic progress.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary promised to ensure that Kenya adheres to the current Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and all bilateral agreements it has signed with other countries. He urged the envoys to look for new opportunities for cooperation in light of the rapidly shifting demands, global trends, and geopolitics.

“As the central coordinator of Kenya’s Foreign Policy, the Ministry remains keen on maintaining regular contact with our Partners and engaging in consultations on issues of shared interest.”

On multilateral cooperation, PCS Mudavadi underlined that Kenya respects international law, upholds the United Nations Charter, and ensures and defends a fair and just international order.

“His Excellency President William Ruto is championing African and indeed the Global Climate Action in His capacity as the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).” He assured, Kenya will continue to advocate for a stronger African voice in the Global Climate Change Debate and a more prominent leadership role for Africa in Global Climate Action.

In the area of Peace and Security, Kenya’s credentials in regional and global peace and security are widely known. The PCS highlighted the initiatives the country has undertaken to respond to threats to regional peace and stability, including the Juba Peace Agreement, the Inter-Congolese Dialogue, the East Africa Community Regional Force’s deployment to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the efforts to silence the guns in Ethiopia and Sudan.

On economic relations, he outlined the country’s aspirations to spearhead the region’s economic diplomacy by being the pilot nation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“I appeal to investors from your countries to take advantage of Kenya’s strategic geopolitical positioning, our macro-economic stability, as well as the country’s progressive economy for mutual prosperity and growth.”

Dr. Mudavadi reaffirmed that the Ministry remains well guided on the promotion, projection, and protection of Kenya’s strategic interests, in collaboration with friends and partners, under the able leadership of His Excellency President Dr. William Ruto.