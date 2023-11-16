PCS MUDAVADI ENGAGES SENATE AD HOC COMMITTEE ON THE COMPENSATION TO THE KENYAN VICTIMS OF THE 1998 US BOMBING

The Senate Ad Hoc Committee on the Compensation to the Kenyan Victims of the 1998 Bombing of the United States Embassy in Nairobi met the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs on October 26, 2023.

The committee presented its request seeking an engagement with the US Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, in relation to having a joint discussion with the US Congress on the compensation matter.

The Ad Hoc Committee is mandated to ensure that the eligibility of Kenyan and American Victims, their personal representatives, and next of kin are entrusted in the Victim Compensation Fund, pursuant to the Justice for United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Act.

The team was led by Senators Agnes Kavindu (Chairperson), Mohamed Chute and Alexander Mundigi.