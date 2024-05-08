PCS DR. MUDAVADI PARTICIPATES AT THE 21ST NORDIC – AFRICAN FOREIGN MINISTERS MEETING

The 21st Nordic-African Foreign Ministers Meeting has concluded in Copenhagen, Denmark, with Prime Cabinet Secretary, and cabinet secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E Dr. Musalia Mudavadi emphasizing the need for closer ties between Nordic and African states to address global challenges.

The Prime CS highlighted the devastating human and resource costs of conflicts, stressing the importance of conflict prevention and resolution.

Additionally, the PCS urged Nordic countries to increase their support for the 21st International Development Finance (IDA 21) Replenishment Cycle, aligning with the goals set during the IDA Summit in Nairobi in April 2024. The focus is on providing adequate concessional financing to drive sustainable development in Africa and beyond.

At the business forum focused on enhancing trade relations between Africa and Nordic countries, Dr. Mudavadi participated in a panel discussion on green transition and digitalization. He pointed out the vast investment opportunities in Africa, emphasizing the continent’s progress in reforming institutions to facilitate a conducive business environment and reduce investment risks. Dr. Mudavadi encouraged Nordic investors to capitalize on the incentives in Africa to bolster investments and create avenues for the continent’s youth.

Underlining the significance of capacity building, technology transfer, and skills development from developed nations like the Nordic countries, Dr. Mudavadi highlighted the transformative potential of green transition and digitalization. He stressed the pivotal role of digitalization in accelerating Africa’s development and promoting job opportunities, especially for the youthful demographic.

During the meeting, the PCS engaged in bilateral discussions with several countries present, including Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, Malawi, Iceland, Sweden, Finland, Benin, Rwanda, and DRC.

The theme of the meeting, “Multilateralism and increasing Trade and Investment,” brought together over 20 Foreign Ministers from Africa and the Nordic region. The ministers committed to enhancing dialogue and cooperation on key issues such as peace, security, green transition, digitalization, trade and investments, global governance, international financial architecture reform, and labor mobility.

Participants affirmed their dedication to rebuilding trust in multilateralism and strengthening international cooperation by making it more inclusive, preventive, and responsive to current global challenges. The meeting also called for reforms in the UN Security Council and international financial institutions to better reflect global political and economic dynamics.

This marked a successful and collaborative effort towards fostering partnerships between Nordic and African nations for mutual benefit and global progress.