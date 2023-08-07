OPERATIONALIZATION OF KENYAS FOREIGN SERVICE ACADEMY

The Foreign Service Institute (FSI) was established through a Cabinet Memorandum 1/2006 as a State Corporation under Cap 446 Laws of Kenya with the objective of strengthening the Ministry’s human and institutional capacities in policy research, analysis and monitoring the efficacy of Kenya’s Foreign Policy.

The Academy has realized significant milestones, which include collaboration in documentation of Kenya’s diplomatic history; facilitated the training of Ministry’s cohort of Foreign Service Cadets since 2007/8; inducted Ambassadors since 2006; conducted training for South Sudanese and Somalian Ambassadors.

The meeting brought together top government leadership to map out the operationalization process including the National Security Council Secretary and Advisor to the President, Amb. Monica Juma, the Principal Secretary, State Department for Diaspora Affairs, Ms. Roseline K. Njogu, former FSA Director, Amb. Simon Nabukwesi, the Director-General Kenya School of Government, Prof. Ludweki Chweya,

Speaking at the workshop, Amb. Dr. Monica Juma stated that Kenya has a huge demand for leadership globally in emerging global issues such as Governance, Climate Change, Peace keeping and Mediation. She urged the Academy to have a strengthened curriculum to develop competent Foreign Service officers to ascertain Kenya’s dominant position in a dynamic multicultural world.

PS Roseline Njogu, explored the invaluable role of the diaspora in the execution of Kenya’s Foreign Policy. She highlighted the recent achievements of the Department and outlined strategies to maximize the potential of the diaspora in advancing Kenya’s national interests. Significance of diaspora remittances, strengthened consular work, and the successful evacuation of Kenyans during the Sudan crisis were highlighted including the State Department’s approach to achieving its mandate and recognizing the diaspora as a critical component of foreign engagement.

PS Dr. Korir Sing’oei officially closed the three-day workshop and re-launched the Academy. He underscored key diplomatic issues that focused on Kenya’s increasing presence as a mediator in the region as well as the Government’s respect for democracy and upholding the freedoms that come with our constitution.

The Academy’s Director-General, Amb. Kirimi Kaberia reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Foreign Service Academy and announced that the appointment of various members to the Council had officially commenced.

Ministry officials present included, Amb. George Orina, the Director-General, Bilateral and Political Affairs, Amb. Margaret Gichuru, Director – Global Assets and Management, amongst other heads of department