MFDA SIGN FY 2023/24 PERFORMANCE CONTRACTS

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua today signed Performance Contracts for Financial Year 2023/24 with Principal Secretaries for State Department for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Singoei and State Department for Diaspora Affairs Ms. Roseline Njogu at the Ministry Headquarters.

During the occasion CS Mutua urged both State Departments to work towards achieving the set goals to ensure service delivery to the Kenyan people.

He emphasized that the Kenyan people had high expectations of the Ministry to open up new opportunities regionally and globally emphasizing the critical role of Kenyans in Diaspora.

The CS called for continued commitment in the pursuit of Kenya’s interest abroad with economic diplomacy now being at the heart of Kenya’s Foreign Policy.