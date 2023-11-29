MFDA LAUNCHES HISTORICAL TREATY DATABASE

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs launched the first Kenyan Treaty Database (treaty website https://treaties.mfa.go.ke/ ) through the Office of the Registrar of Treaties in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), African Union Commission (AUC), the Government of Sweden and different Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

In his keynote address, Dr. Korir Singoei, Principal Secretary State Department for Foreign Affairs applauded everyone who took part in the project, deeming it as a commitment to shaping a future whose diplomacy is efficient, transparent and accessible to all.

PS Dr. Korir underscored the significance of the Treaties that Kenya has ratified as an anchor to multilateralism and the enhancement of a rules based order. He further stated that, this Database is an important instrument for facilitating civic education for the vindication of rights for those who want to use these treaties and fundamentally for the state to assess the totality of its obligations and the extent of its exposure.

The Treaty Database is an online repository that contains comprehensive information on the Multilateral treaties, Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) concluded by the Republic of Kenya. It also contains Publications of His Excellency the President’s Reports on the progress made by Kenya in fulfilling its international obligations and the Cabinet Secretary’s reports on treaties ratified by Kenya. The online platform streamlines Kenya’s Treaty management processes, enhances accessibility, transparency and provides an extensive depository of our nation’s commitment to the global community.

This historical Database enables diplomats, legal experts, international stakeholders, diaspora citizens, educational institutions, both public and private to access and analyse information on Kenya’s Treaty obligations. Kenya has ratified 252 treaties, has signed but not ratified 11 treaties, and is a member of 84 international organisations.

The Treaty Database is a digital interface that facilitates the implementation of one of the 5 strategic pillars of BETA i.e., Digital Superhighway and creative economy. It is a timely and vital information resource base that aims to improve Kenya’s ability to embrace digital diplomacy and participate competitively in the global digital sector.