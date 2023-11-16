KENYA, UK BOLSTER RELATIONS

Kenya and United Kingdom enjoy cordial relations that have continued to grow from strength to strength, signifying the historical ties and joint commitment to enhancing diplomatic relations and collaborations in key sectors of trade, investment, green projects and climate financing as is envisioned by the Kenya -UK Strategic Partnership.

In a bilateral meeting between Kenya’s Foreign Minister Hon. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi and his UK counterpart Rt. Hon. James Cleverly, MP, held on October 31, 2023, on the margins of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s State Visit to Kenya, the two leaders appreciated the existing friendly ties between the two nations.

PCS Mudavadi expressed appreciation to the Government of the United Kingdom for the support of international climate financing, aimed at supporting Kenya’s response mechanism and emphasized that it is consistent with H.E. President William Ruto’s call to address the Triple Planetary Crisis.

The PCS expressed satisfaction that the two countries are partnering on key projects, including Menengai Geothermal, Malindi Solar Expansion, Grand High Falls Dam, the United Green and the Nairobi City Project.

Trade and Investments remain the key pillar of the bilateral relations between Kenya and the UK. The PCS emphasized there is great potential to deepen trade relations and increase export products and services anchored on the Kenya -UK Economic Partnership Agreement.

The PCS also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to the values and principles that anchor Kenya – UK relations and the enrichment of beneficial partnerships central in advancing the achievements of mutual interests.