KENYA TO HOST 5TH MID-YEAR COORDINATION MEETING OF THE AFRICAN UNION, REGIONAL ECONOMIC COMMUNITIES AND REGIONAL MECHANISMS

Kenya 🇰🇪 will host the 5th Mid-Year Coordination meeting between the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms from July 13 to 16, 2023 in Nairobi.

Fourteen (14) Heads of State and Government, fifty-one (51) Foreign Ministers of the AU Member States, high-level dignitaries and approximately fifteen hundred (1500) delegates will be participating in the aforementioned meeting.

The 5th MYCM is a meeting between the Heads of State and Government who form the Bureau of the AU Assembly (Comoros, Botswana, Burundi, and Senegal), the 8 Heads of State and Government who chair the 8 Regional Economic Communities (RECs) who are (Burundi- EAC, Djibouti- IGAD, Zambia- COMESA, DRC- SADC, Guinea Bissau- ECOWAS, Chad- CEN SAD, Libya – UMA, and Gabon- ECCAS); the African Union Commission and Regional Mechanisms (RMs).