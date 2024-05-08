KENYA, NAMIBIA RELATIONS

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, held a meeting with Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon. Dr. Peya Mushelenga.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest including the need to conclude a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) that was initiated in 2018 but interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Windhoek will host the JCC’s midterm review later this year.

Dr. Mudavadi hailed the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries, dating back to 1964 and looked forward to Namibia’s support to Kenya in areas such as mining and blue economy.

Dr. Mushelenga appreciated Kenya’s peace keeping mission and post – independence transition support to Namibia. He said Namibia would benefit from Kenya’s experience in agriculture, particularly tea and coffee, health, information and communication technologies and skills development through knowledge exchange between universities.