KENYA – MOZAMBIQUE SIGN EIGHT INSTRUMENTS OF COOPERATION

The Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua and his Mozambique counterpart, H.E. Veronica Macamo jointly held a Ministerial Segment of the 2nd Kenya-Mozambique JPCC and signed eight instruments of cooperation in the areas of Transport, Blue Economy, Energy, Agriculture, Defense, Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Transfer of Sentenced Persons as well as Public Service Training.

The Cabinet Secretary called on the respective Ministries to work collaboratively, exert more effort on fast-tracking action and implementation of the agreed areas of cooperation by putting in place robust follow-up, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to review the progress on the deliverables agreed upon.