KENYA – JAPAN RELATIONS

On April 12, 2023, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua met with the Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Amb. Okaniwa Ken to discuss strategic matters between Kenya and Japan including the scheduled High Level Visit to Kenya by H.E. Fumio Kishida Prime Minister of Japan.

On observing the significance of the visit by PM Kishida, the CS welcomed the opportunity to reinforce Kenya-Japan bilateral and multilateral relations, particularly on matters of trade and investment, infrastructural development, academia, as well as increased collaborations on matters of regional peace & security.

CS Mutua also noted Japan’s concurrent membership of the UN Security Council and the Presidency of G7 and appealed for the country’s intervention on matters of importance to the Global South.

To this end, the Cabinet Secretary invited Japan’s support for the Africa Climate Summit that will be presided by H.E. President William Ruto as the Chairperson and Coordinator of African Union’s Meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).