KENYA, JAPAN DEEPEN RELATIONS

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E Dr. Hon Musalia W Mudavadi, hosted the Japanese Ambassador to Kenya H.E Okaniwa Ken at his Railways Headquarters Offices in Nairobi on October 25, 2023.

They discussed how Kenya and Japan can further fortify their bilateral relationship so as to benefit the citizens of the two countries.

Early this year Kenya and Japan celebrated 60 years of partnership, Japan being Kenya’s key trading and business partner and also a partner in the education sphere.