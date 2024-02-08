KENYA, JAMAICA AGREE TO BOOST RELATIONS

Earlier today, Thursday, February 8, 2024, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Hon. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi held a meeting with H.E. Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Jamaica in Tokyo, Japan.

The discussions centered on issues of mutual interests both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, with focus on the Multinational Security Support Mission for Haiti.

They welcomed the appeal by the United Nations Secretary General for immediate deployment and underscored the urgency as a matter of necessity in order to help prevent the situation in Haiti from escalating into civil war.

Hon. Dr. Mudavadi and Minister Smith agreed to engage further on boosting Kenya and Jamaica relations and the African Union partnership with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Jamaican Minister is on an official visit to Japan, while PCS Mudavadi is accompanying H.E. President William Ruto on his three-day official visit to Japan.