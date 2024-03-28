KENYA – HUNGARY RELATIONS

The Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi hosted, H.E Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, during his Official Visit to Kenya on March 27, 2024.

The bilateral discussions centred on exploring new opportunities to further strengthen Kenya and Hungary relations which have now spanned a remarkable 60 years.

On behalf of the Kenyan Government, the PCS extended gratitude to H.E. Péter Szijjártó and the Hungarian Government for the 200 scholarships given to Kenyans to study in Hungarian Universities and the support extended towards the improvement of Ahero Irrigation Scheme and Kabonyo Regional Service and Training Center of Excellence.

Dr. Mudavadi affirmed Kenya’s readiness to partnering in advancing peaceful use of nuclear energy, especially through the implementation of the MoU on capacity building in nuclear energy signed between the two countries during the talks.