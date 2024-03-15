Kenya hosts the 7th Session of the Kenya – Egypt Joint Commission for Cooperation

The 7th Session of the Kenya – Egypt Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) has concluded in Nairobi, Kenya on March 8, 2024, with the signing of four memoranda of understanding that are aimed at enhancing growth of industrial and technological capacity, job creation and attainment of sustainable development for the two countries.

H.E. Hon. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and H.E. Sameh Shoukry Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt signed the Memoranda of Understanding on Maritime Affairs, Veterinary Services, renewable energy and fine arts at the conclusion of the 7th Session of the Kenya- Egypt Joint Commission for Cooperation held in Nairobi from 5th to 7th March, 2024.

In a Joint Communique, Kenya and Egypt reaffirmed shared commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in niche fields including trade and investments, agriculture, tourism, energy and infrastructure Development. Additionally, the two countries also pledged to enhance the sharing of knowledge and best practices towards agricultural development, water conversancy, the development of arid and semi-arid lands, and the advancement of maritime economy.

Kenya and Egypt have had a strategic framework of cooperation dating several years and the two countries seized the 60th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations to boost cooperation.

On Maritime Affairs, the two countries continue to exchange advanced knowledge on fisheries and aquaculture research as well as advance the transfer of African agricultural technologies. Regarding renewable energy, the two nations have reached a mutual agreement to share insights and experiences regarding energy conservation and efficiency; collaborate on the development of a wind atlas, and conduct collaborative research on the environmental impact assessment of electrical energy in the country. They also commit to lending technical assistance for the development and maintenance of electrifying power systems, transmission and distribution networks and electrical interconnection networks. The ministers committed to promote the uptake of renewable energy sources and advance sustainable development in the continent.

To enhance trade in livestock commodities, agro-processing, and value addition for all products, Kenya and Egypt will facilitate the exchange of genetic resources in livestock, support initiatives for livestock research and innovation, as well as lend technical support for agricultural engineering and mechanization.

The two states have pledged to cooperate to establish forums/platforms for youth and creatives to enable creation and exchange of knowledge/ ideas; exchange of information and best practices; jointly host youth and creative economy trade fairs to exhibit innovations and talent while establishing market linkages. The country agreements will encourage the design of structured youth and creative economy labor export programmes that foster financial inclusion, representation, environmental sustainability, volunteerism, counselling and mentorship of youth from both countries.

The two states acknowledged the importance of cultural diplomacy and made a commitment to strengthen initiatives promoting cultural exchange. Further, they have undertook to fast-track the establishment of a Joint Business Council, a body that will offer support to venture capitalists seeking to explore investment opportunities in both countries. By facilitating the exchange of trade delegations and encouraging the diversification of trading products, the newly established Business Council will augment trade volumes and value between the two countries. Kenya Embassy in Cairo was opened in 1964, becoming the second Kenyan Mission abroad after London while the Egyptian Mission in Nairobi was accorded full diplomatic status on 12th April, 1994.

Kenya currently commands a minimal market share in the Egyptian market with exports comprising a limited number of products dominated however by tea standing at 89% of total exports to Egypt. Kenya’s total average exports to Egypt are valued at approximately Kshs. 26.8 Billion while imports from Egypt are valued at approximately Kshs. 40.3 Billion.

The 7th JMC yield mutual commitment to reinstate regular political consultations between their respective ministries in order to enhance regular exchange of views on regional and global matters as well as to follow up on the outcomes of the JCC. The visiting minister, H.E. Mr. Shoukry expressed gratitude to Kenya for hosting the JMC.