KENYA – DJIBOUTI BOLSTER RELATIONS

On June 9, 2023, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua and his counterpart, H.E. Mr. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti’s Minister for Foreign and International Cooperation, held a Ministerial Segment of the 2nd Session of the Kenya-Djibouti Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) on Political, Security, Trade and Economic issues, as well as on Youth, Social and Cultural affairs.

This was preceded by a three-day joint meeting between the respective delegations’ technical teams that were headed by Amb. Yabesh Monari of Kenya and Mr. Mahdi Absieh Bough of Djibouti. The meeting accorded the two countries an opportunity to further deepen the existing relations by reviewing the status of the implementation of the bilateral instruments, propose new areas of cooperation and finalize bilateral instruments to be signed by the two countries.

Speaking during the ministerial segment, CS Mutua observed that Djibouti was a key strategic partner for Kenya with shared values, aspirations and cooperation in areas of Health, ICT, Education, Trade, Immigration and Agriculture.

“I reiterate Kenya’s commitment to better the mutually beneficial ties with the Republic of Djibouti,” the CS said, adding that, “It is incumbent on us to continue working together and bringing our people closer through cooperating and strengthening ties that will guarantee the socio-economic growth of the two countries and the Horn of Africa region in general.

The Cabinet Secretary called on respective Ministries to work collaboratively, exert more effort on fast-tracking action and implementation of the agreed areas of cooperation by setting up robust follow-up, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to review the progress on the deliverables agreed upon.

Earlier the two Foreign Ministers held a Ministerial Bilateral meeting where they discussed issues on visa waivers, trade linkages, resumption of direct flight, energy program, as well as fiber connectivity between the cities of Djibouti city and Mombasa. This with the strategic objective of lowering airtime costs improving connectivity in the region.

The Cabinet Secretary – who was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Singoei – had earlier arrived in Djibouti in preparation for the arrival of His Excellency the President’s official visit to Djibouti, as well as participation in the 14th Ordinary Assembly of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government.

During the Official visit, the two Presidents witnessed the signing of bilateral agreements between Kenya and Djibouti. The signed memoranda of understanding included: – Cooperation in the field of energy development: Technical Cooperation in the Development of Youth Affairs and the Arts: Cooperation in the Foreign Service Academy: and Collaborate in the field of tourism.