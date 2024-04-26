KENYA AND ZIMBABWE: FOSTERING STRONG PARTNERSHIPS FOR A BRIGHTER FUTURE

The 4th Session of the Kenya-Zimbabwe Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation came to a successful conclusion on 23rd April 2024, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to building strong partnerships to realize a brighter future for all. The meeting, held in Harare was attended by a delegation from Kenya led by the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi while the delegation from Zimbabwe led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, H.E. Dr. Frederick Shava.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Mudavadi expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and appreciated messages of condolence from the Republic of Zimbabwe following the passing of General Francis O. Ogolla, Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya and also extended his deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe for the loss of great Public Servants; Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, and Cde Nyasha Dzimiri, Director, President’s Department of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The PCS/CS emphasized the importance of the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation as a significant milestone in the enduring relationship between the two sisterly nations stating that together, both countries can overcome challenges and seize opportunities, forging a path of prosperity and progress for generations to come.

The discussions during the session revolved around ongoing cooperation in areas such as Security, Trade and Investment, Agriculture, Education, Health, Tourism, Capacity Development, Transport, and other sectors. Dr. Mudavadi was encouraged by the progress the two teams had made during the Joint Session in exploring new areas of cooperation such as Science, Technology and Innovation, Maritime and Blue Economy, Energy, Water and Irrigation, Urban Development among others.

“The constructive discussions and agreements reached stand as a testament to your dedication and commitment. This unwavering commitment reflects the cooperative spirit that has guided our bilateral relations since the inception of the Kenya-Zimbabwe Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation in 1989 in Nairobi” said Dr. Mudavadi.

Dr. Mudavadi underscored the value of cooperation in spurring progress and prosperity. “By coming together and sharing our expertise, we have the power to achieve far greater outcomes than we could ever accomplish alone. Through collaboration, we can leverage each other’s strengths, navigate challenges more effectively, and unlock innovative solutions to complex problems said Dr. Mudavadi.”

The PCS/CS further welcomed the proposal by the Senior Officials to elevate relations between the two Countries from the current Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission. The Bi-National Commission, which will be chaired at the Heads of State Level, will further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Through the implementation of various regional integration initiatives such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) and COMESA, there exist a number of avenues through which the sisterly countries can leverage to expand collaboration opportunities for mutual prosperity. Therefore, the two countries were urged that their bilateral engagements should not lose sight of the opportunities that these regional initiatives present.

In conclusion, as the two countries embark on this journey together, the PCS/CS emphasized the importance of collaboration and unity in achieving their shared goals.