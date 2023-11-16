KENYA AND ROMANIA STRENGTHEN TIES

Diplomatic and Bilateral Relations between Kenya and Romania Republic have been growing over time with steady progress and opportunities being witnessed in trade and investment.

On November 6, 2023, The Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, joined H.E President William Ruto at State House Nairobi, in welcoming the newly-appointed Romania Ambassador to Kenya Gentiana Serbu.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary believes that strong bonds between Kenya and Romania will foster greater collaboration and economic growth for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries.

Kenya is looking forward to escalating her ties with Romania with a possibility of strengthening partnerships in the education sector and cover other areas such as tourism for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries.