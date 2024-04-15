KENYA AND FRANCE STRENGTHEN BILATERAL TIES

Kenya and France continue to share a strong bond of friendship as evidenced by the exchange of several high-level inbound and outbound visits, with the latest being the official visit to Kenya by H.E. Stéphane Séjourné, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic on April 6, 2024.

The visit provided the two countries an opportunity to discuss modalities for the implementation of key projects supported by France in Kenya. These include the construction of 8 socio-sports and cultural complexes throughout the country to be co-financed by the two countries and expedite the implementation of the project to upgrade the Nairobi commuter rail to be financed by the government of France.

During a joint press conference with his French counterpart, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary, and the Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, noted that the project aligns with Kenya’s sustainable urban development initiatives, aimed at enhancing transport services and mobility in the Nairobi metropolitan area.

He further welcomed the French support in constructing the socio-sports and cultural complexes noting that the facilities will contribute to the successful co-hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

“The construction which will leverage on the Agora model, will facilitate access to sports and culture by creating tailored local infrastructures in our communities across the country,” PCS Mudavadi stated.

The two leaders also deliberated on peace and security, climate change, green energy transition, water and sanitation as well as regional and multilateral cooperation, among others.

On environment and climate action, Kenya and France expressed concerns about the existential threat of climate change and underscored the need for a concerted effort to address climate-related challenges

Consequently, the two countries agreed to work together to advocate for a more reformed and inclusive global climate financing framework, underlining the necessity to urgently scale up global climate finance and the need for an increased level of climate finance, including contributions from the private sector.

They also emphasized on the urgency to implement the UAE consensus, including on the just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels.

“Kenya and France recognize the need for global solidarity in addressing the climate challenge,” PCS Mudavadi noted, “we, therefore, invite all countries to join the task force on international taxation launched by France, Kenya, and Barbados to scale up development and climate action, as well as the Expert Review on Debt, Nature, and Climate led by Colombia, France, Germany and Kenya.”

The Prime Cabinet Secretary expressed Kenya’s deep appreciation to the Government of France for convening, together with Germany and the European Union (EU), the upcoming International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and its neighbours later in April, averring that the outcomes of the Conference will “positively contribute to the efforts to find a solution to end the conflict and alleviate the suffering of the people of Sudan.