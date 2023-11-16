KENYA AND ETHIOPIA REAFFIRM COMMITMENT TO ENHANCE COOPERATION

On November 9, 2023, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and CS for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs exchanged views with H.E Redwan Hussein Rahmeto, Special Envoy of H.E. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister.

They reviewed the frameworks of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and discussed other issues of mutual interest. The Ethiopian Special Envoy also delivered a Special Message from H.E. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for H.E. President William Samoei Ruto.

He was accompanied by H.E. Bacha Debele Buta, the Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Kenya. Present was Dr. Abraham Korir Singoei, Principal Secretary, State Department for Foreign Affairs.