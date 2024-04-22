INDUCTION COURSE FOR OFFICERS DEPLOYED TO MISSIONS ABROAD CONCLUDES

Amb. Yabesh Monari, Director General, Foreign Service Administration officiated the closure of thirty (30) Senior and Mid-Level Foreign Service Officers induction course who have been deployed to Kenya Missions Abroad on 19th April, 2024.

The two week program held at Foreign Service Academy in 316 Upperhill Chambers was aimed to equip the officers with necessary skills and knowledge to effectively represent Kenya and promote its strategic interests abroad.

During their tour of duty, the officers are expected to articulate Kenya’s Foreign Policy Agenda and project its strategic interests in various areas including Peace and Security, Economic, Environmental, Cultural, Consular, and Diaspora affairs.