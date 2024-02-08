H.E President William Ruto presides over Diaspora Engagement Forum in Tokyo.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E Dr. Musalia Mudavadi has urged the Diaspora community to use the knowledge and expertise they acquire abroad to contribute to the development of their home country, Kenya.

This call to action was made during the Diaspora Engagement Forum in Tokyo, Japan, where H.E. President William Ruto was also the Chief Guest

During the forum, Dr. Mudavadi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the Diaspora community in their endeavours, both abroad and back home. He emphasized the significant role that remittances from the Diaspora have played in enabling the administration to achieve key milestones in its development agenda under President Ruto.

Dr. Mudavadi encouraged Kenyans living in Japan to continue investing in Kenya for its continued growth and development.

The high-level delegation accompanying President William Ruto in Japan included Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen, Davis Chirchir, Rebecca Miano, and Principal Secretaries Dr. Korir Singoei (Foreign Affairs) and Ms. Roseline Njogu (Diaspora Affairs), reflecting the government’s priority and engagement with the Diaspora community.