H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi meets with Japan Embassy Staff

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, paid a courtesy visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, February 6, 2023.

During the visit, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs held a brief meeting with the Embassy staff led by Ambassador Arthur Andambi who provided an update on the status of Kenya-Japan relations, highlighting potential areas of shared interests.

Also In attendance were senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, led by PS Roseline Njogu (Diaspora Affairs). They briefed the Prime Cabinet Secretary on the preparations for the 3-day official visit by H.E. President William Ruto ahead of his arrival this evening.

President William Ruto is expected to lead Kenya’s delegation in promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kenya and Japan.

He will also lead the Japan-Kenya Business Forum, which aims to augment collaboration in trade and investment between the two nations.