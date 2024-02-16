H.E (DR) MUSALIA MUDAVADI ATTENDS THE 44TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF THE AFRICAN UNION (AU) IN ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA – 14TH FEBRUARY, 2024

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E (DR) Musalia Mudavadi, has defended Kenya’s human rights record and the integrity of the police service.

Responding to an assertion by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, Dr. Mudavadi said police brutality and use of excessive force do not arise in Kenya.

The Prime CS affirmed that citizens freely report any allegations of police impunity to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), which was established under the transformative 2010 Constitution to investigate such impunity and hold individual police officers accountable, including through prosecution.

Dr. Mudavadi, who is attending the 44th ordinary session of African Union’s Executive Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said Kenya will formally submit an appropriate language to be annexed to the human rights report to address this specific issue.

Dr. Mudavadi appreciated the work of the commission in protecting human rights in Africa and highlighted Kenya’s alignment to this mandate, including through its commitment to end statelessness and commuting death sentences to life imprisonment.