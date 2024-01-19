GOK PERFORMANCE AND DELIVERY ROADSHOW STEERING TEAM EVALUATES MFDA

On January 11, 2024, H.E. Hon. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs accompanied by the Principal Secretaries, Dr. Korir Singoei (Foreign Affairs) and Ms. Roseline Njogu (Diaspora Affairs) received the Government Performance and Delivery Roadshow steering team led by Hon. Moses Kuria, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management.

The meeting held at the offices at the Railways Headquarters reviewed the Ministry’s performance and delivery of programs and projects in alignment with Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) in the last year of the Kenya Kwanza Administration.

During the meeting, various achievements were outlined such as the acquisition of fifteen diplomatic properties abroad, securing $265M (Ksh 41B) for the upgrade of United Nations (UN) Headquarters in Nairobi, and facilitation of four major Summits in 2023, including the African Union (AU) 5th Mid-Year Summit, African Climate Summit, Youth Connekt Africa Summit 2023, and Diaspora Investment Conference 2023.

The Ministry also briefed on efforts to strengthen economic and commercial diplomacy to increase investment, trade and tourism. The Steering Team were also informed of the plans to expand Kenya’s Diplomatic Footprints through establishment of six additional diplomatic missions abroad by 2025/26.