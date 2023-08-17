FSA Public Talk : “The work of the International Law Commission and Relevance to Kenya and Africa”.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Singoei moderated the inaugural FSA Public Talk themed : “The work of the International Law Commission and Relevance to Kenya and Africa”.

The Public Talk was delivered by Prof. Phoebe Okowa, a Professor of Public International Law and Director of Graduate Studies at Queen Mary’s School of Law, UK. Prof Okowa, an alumnae of both the UoN and Oxford, is the first African woman to occupy a seat at the International Law Commission (ILC) , where she is currently serving a term of 4 years.

The PS noted that the talk was significant as Prof. Okowa, among the many Kenyan who the Government had campaigns for seats, was one of the few who had come back to share her expertise.

Significant issues discussed were the importance of the ILC to Kenya and her strategic national interests. Prof. Okowa advocated for better representation of Kenyans in international organisations, especially with a focus of deepened contribution of development of Public International Law.

Further, she called for the increment of members of the African group in the Commission to ensure there was proper balance in representation of UN member states.

The event which was beamed to all Kenya missions globally, commences a series of Public Talks and engagements organised by Foreign Service Academy, aimed at deepening the understanding of foreign service officers of significant issues that affect the implementation of Kenya’s Foreign Policy and the advancement of her strategic national interests.