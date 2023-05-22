EVACUATION OF KENYANS FROM SUDAN

The first cohort of evacuees from Sudan were received by Defence Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Aden Duale, Director, Diaspora Affairs Amb. Washington Oloo and other senior government officials from KDF, Ministry of Interior and Red Cross on April 25, 2023.

The 39 were all students at the International University of Africa, Khartoum. They were rescued at the Paloich Airport, South Sudan by the gallant Kenya Air Force. The Cabinet Secretary urged Kenyans stranded in Sudan to continue registering with the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, for logistical purposes.

CS Mutua said evacuation efforts were to continue until all Kenyan were safe. “We’re evacuating those still in Sudan as well as those who are within border towns in South Sudan and Ethiopia,” the CS said.

“The Government of Kenya wishes to thank our friendly neighbouring nations which have not only opened up their borders to enable Kenyans cross their borders, but have also granted permission for Kenyan planes to overfly their airspace as we continue evacuating stranded Kenyans in Sudan to safety,” CS Mutua stated.

CS Mutua called upon all Kenyans in Sudan who have not registered their details with the embassy, to do so immediately, so as to enable smooth planning for their evacuation.

He thanked and encouraged the Kenya Foreign and Diaspora staff in the missions in various nations, plus the multi-agency teams in Nairobi for the seamless co-ordination.

On April 27, 2023, Kenya through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs facilitated evacuation of more nationals and personnel of United Nations, Agencies, the Diplomatic Corps and International and Regional Organizations accredited to Nairobi who were trapped in the Sudan conflict.

The evacuees were received at JKIA by Mr. Simon Chelgui, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Ms. Roselyn Njogu, Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs.

A special multi agency team was created to facilitate entry, departure, transit and movement within Kenya of affected staff and dependants.

As a result of this coordinated effort the Government through the Ministry was able to coordinate arrival of 342 evacuees who arrived from Khartoum through the port of Sudan by ferry to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where they were flown in two aircraft.

The CS reiterated Kenya’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of all Kenyans and other nationals that wish to return from Sudan to Kenya.