CS MUTUA PRESIDES OVER THE OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH FOR AFRICA’S ENDORSED CANDIDATE FOR THE POSITION OF SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION

Dr. Alfred Mutua, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, has reiterated H.E President William Samoei Ruto’s endorsement for Amb. Nancy Karigithu’s bid to lead the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as Secretary-General for the period 2024-2027.

“In nominating Amb. Karigithu, Kenya and the African Union is presenting to the global maritime community a highly competent and qualified candidate who has immensely contributed to the global maritime issues “said the President in his re-affirmation message.

Speaking to delegates on May 17, 2023 at KICC during the official launch of the campaign for Amb. Nancy Karigithu for the Position of Secretary General of the IMO, CS Mutua noted that, Amb. Karigithu’s candidacy had also been reconfirmed and reiterated by the African Union which is a reaffirmation of the trust that the AU has in Amb. Karigithu’s leadership abilities in the pursuit and advancement of the International Maritime Organization.

“Amb. Karigithu’s decision-making experiences and steady demeanour will certainly stand the global maritime welfare in good stead,” the CS said, adding that Amb. Nancy Karigithu’s candidacy provides a firm, dependable and experienced safe pair of hands.

In accordance with International Law, CS Mutua reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to the protection and promotion of shared and common maritime security interests that will enable optimal exploitation of the Blue Economy.

Dr. Korir Singoei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs also made a pitch for Amb. Karigithu’s candidature, saying that “Nancy will no doubt bring her immense experience in maritime affairs to bear on IMO,” he stressed that, “Kenya and Africa strongly endorse her.”

Speaking during her launch event at KICC, Amb. Karigithu exuded confidence of her election victory for the Agency’s top seat.

“I strongly believe that with my experience in the maritime sector spanning over 36 years, I am in a position to become the next Secretary General of IMO. I have the necessary competency and attributes for this top UN position,” said the Ambassador

Amb. Karigithu is eyeing to take the top leadership in the UN body from its current holder, South Korean National, Mr. Kitak Lim, whose term ends in December 2023. This year’s elections are set to take place at the organizations London headquarters on July 18.