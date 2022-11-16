CS MUTUA HOLDS FRUITFUL DISCUSSION WITH US AMBASSADOR, QATAR AMBASSADOR AND DG UNON

On November 2, 2022, Dr. Alfred Mutua, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs held fruitful discussions with H.E. Meg Whitman, U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Jabor Bin Ali Al-Dosari, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kenya, and the H.E. Madam Zainab Bangura, Director General United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON).

During the meeting with the US Ambassador, CS Mutua acknowledged the fact that US was Kenya’s biggest exporter thanks to the strong and cordial relations between the two countries, which we value greatly.

Dr. Mutua, thanked the US Ambassador for her determination and focus in further strengthening Kenya and U.S relations. During the discussions, the two leaders explored available areas of cooperation that will benefit the peoples of the two friendly nations.

Dr. Mutua reiterated that Kenya will work with US to seek ways of empowering the Kenyan people to export more to the American market.

Later on in the day, the CS met with the Qatar’s Ambassador H.E. Jabor Bin Ali Al-Dosari. He underscored the importance of the State of Qatar, that is home to over 60,000 Kenyan professionals.

“We will work closely to grow trade between our countries and specifically for Kenya to export more Kenyan goods and services to Qatar,” the CS said.

Dr. Mutua wished Qatar all the success as they host the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

The Cabinet Secretary also held fruitful discussions with H.E. Madam Zainab Bangura the Director General United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON). Dr. Mutua underscored the special place of the U.N system in Kenya.

“We are happy to be the host of the only UN Agency in the global south,” the CS said.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasized that Kenya will support and create strategic partnerships with the UN that have positive impact to humanity.