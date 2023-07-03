CS Mutua Attends ICGLR Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee Meeting in Luanda

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua made a one-day official visit to Luanda, Angola to attend the Regional Inter- Ministerial Committee (RIMC) meeting of the International Great Lakes Regional Conference (ICGLR) on June 1, 2023. The RIMC meeting was held ahead of the 10th ICGLR Extra Ordinary Summit of Heads of States held on June 3, 2023. His Excellency President William Ruto was represented by Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E. Musalia Mudavadi.

Dr Mutua held extensive bilateral talks with his Angolan counterpart H.E. Tete Antonio on the sidelines of the 10th ICGLR Extraordinary Summit. The discussions focused on the launch of the inaugural Kenya-Angola JCC and on ways of actualizing pending instruments of operation to pave the way for more structural engagements.

Dr. Mutua recognized the strong relations that exist between Kenya and Angola and underlined his commitment to deepening bilateral ties in areas of trade, investments, agriculture, tourism, ICT, Manufacturing, construction, health, education, mining, oil and the gas sector. They also discussed regional trade initiatives and the resumption of flights between the two countries.

The CS welcomed Angola’s leadership in the region and on the continent on matters of peace and security. Dr. Mutua further emphasized that Kenya and Angola would continue to consult on issues of bilateral, continental, and global relevance and pledged Kenya’s support for efforts to maintain regional peace and security.

Dr. Mutua also attended the ICGLR Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting, which was presided over by H.E. Tete Antonio, Minister of External Relations of Angola. Discussions centered on issues of regional peace and security, including the deployment of military in the DRC, their effects, as well as the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed and agreed on the agenda for the Heads of Government Summit and deliberated the various issues that needed to be addressed under the philosophy of African Solutions to African Problems and the Silencing of Guns in Africa.

The Cabinet Secretary applauded the Angolan government for sustaining the Luanda-led peace process and the Burundian government for leading the mediation, which is essential for maintain security and peace and stability of the eastern DRC.

Mr. Andrew Mujivane, Charge d’ Affaires at the Kenyan Embassy in Luanda and Amb. Catherine Mogaka, Director EAC and Kenya National Coordinator, ICGLR accompanied the Cabinet Secretary.