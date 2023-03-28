CS MUTUA AND FRENCH TRADE MINISTER INSPECT PROJECTS IN UASIN GISHU COUNTY

The French Minister for Foreign Trade, Economic Activity and French National Abroad H.E. Olivier Becht, made an official visit to Kenya on February 25, 2023 and was received by Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The two deliberated on economic and social development in the country brought about by the good relations between Kenya and the French Government. The Cabinet Secretary noted that economic and development has been brought about by the partnerships and the friendship between President William Ruto and his counterpart president Macron thus a great advantage to both countries.

Dr. Mutua together with the French Minister visited Uasin Gishu Governor, Honorable Jonathan Bii at his office and later visited the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. They all toured the hospital especially maternity and children’s wards where French supported machines offering health services to Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Transnzoia and Baringo counties are installed. Among other French supported programs includes, training of two Kenyan surgeons to treat liver and currently working in Eldoret. The CS requested the French government to train ten more Kenyans on liver cancer surgery.

Later on, the CS together with the French Minister visited a French owned fertilizer producing and blending plant, Baraka-Timac Agro Plant which shall supply high quality fertilizer to the farmers for increased harvests. The Cabinet Secretary urged farmers in the area who have not picked up the Governments subsidized fertilizer to do so, so as to avoid last minutes’ rush.

“President William Ruto’s Kenya kwanza governments plan is to generate sustainable bumper harvests at low cost to the farmer and this will in return result to lower food prices. Because agriculture influences our economy, this will also lead to better circulation of money lowering the cost of living “said CS Mutua.

Dr. Mutua thanked the French government for the numerous projects it has undertaken in the country and added that the government is pushing for more investors from France to set up businesses in Kenya which in return shall lower the issue of unemployment among the youth.

“The visit by the French Minister shall open doors for more opportunities, jobs, enhanced business and amazing developments,” said the CS.

At the end of the official tour, Dr. Mutua gifted the French Minister a shield for commemoration of his official visit to Kenya.