CS DR. ALFRED MUTUA PRESIDES OVER THE DIPLOMATIC CORPS BRIEFING ON THE UPCOMING AFRICA CLIMATE SUMMIT IN NAIROBI

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua presided over the Diplomatic Corps Briefing on the upcoming Africa Climate Summit to be held in Nairobi from 4-6 September 2023. He emphasized that the Summit aims to position Africa in solidarity with the rest of the world for Global Climate Action.

The CS highlighted that the Summit will bring together leaders from Africa and beyond to design and catalyse actions and solutions for climate change in Africa by providing a platform to deliberate on the nexus between climate change, Africa’s development reality, and the need to push for increased investment in climate action globally, and specifically in Africa.

“As co-hosts with the African Union, we are deeply honored and proud to collaborate with all stakeholders, not only within the continent but globally to ensure the Summit achieves a successful outcome” – CS Mutua.

The CS underscored, at the heart of the Africa Climate Summit is an ambitious African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions, and for a Call to Action for African Union Member States and supporting partners to champion its delivery.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the envoys and their governments for the unwavering support and contributions extended to Kenya in ensuring a successful delivery of the Africa Climate Summit.