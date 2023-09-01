CS DR. ALFRED MUTUA BEFORE SENATE AD HOC COMMITTEE

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs will create a special desk at its headquarters to handle issues concerning compensation for victims of the 1998 US Embassy bombing in Nairobi. Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua signaled a change of tact in addressing an issue that has lingered for more than two decades.

The CS who appeared before the Senate Ad Hoc Committee pushing for compensation of the victims by the US Government, said all diplomatic channels will be re-activated in an effort to find a final solution. The special desk to be created at the ministry headquarters will provide a linkage between the victims, their lawyers, the Senate committee and American institutions handling the matter.

Kenyan victims of the bombing who were not employees of the US embassy have been pushing for compensation since the tragic events 25 years ago. Dr. Mutua reiterated that it’s the Governments responsibility to seek justice for it’s people and it will participate fully in lobbying for enactment of necessary legislation to allow for compensation for Kenyans. To demonstrate its commitment towards resolution of this matter, the Ministry will also take up a seat on the board for compensation of victims.

Dr. Mutua reiterated that whereas legal channels may have bore some fruit in the past, there was need for deeper engagement. He said the United States remains one of Kenya’s leading partners and was optimistic of a positive outcome. The Senate committee led by Machakos senator Agnes Kavindu has held sessions with other Cabinet Secretaries and senior Government officials.