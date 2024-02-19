Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, has emphasized Kenya’s commitment to enhancing global relationships and seeking new opportunities for business and investment. He was speaking while representing H.E. President William Ruto at the Canada-Africa Business Conference in Nairobi on Monday.

Dr. Mudavadi underscored Kenya’s strategic positioning as a business hub in East Africa and the broader African continent, which consistently draws global investment. He affirmed the nation’s dedication to providing a favourable business atmosphere supported by robust democracy and policies conducive to entrepreneurship, with the aim of attracting further potential investors.