BRACE YOURSELVES FOR A COMPETITIVE DIPLOMATIC WORLD, PCS MUSALIA MUDAVADI URGES STAFF

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Hon. Musalia Mudavadi has asked Kenya Foreign Service Officers to prepare for a competitive global space in the face of fast-changing technological revolution.

The PCS reminded staff that Kenya is competing for resources with global citizens who move with technology.

“I ask you to be prepared to work with people with technology in their fingertips. We must race with them if we must win for our country,” he noted.

He was speaking at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on December 11, 2023, during a joint wellness, farewell and prize giving day for the Ministry staff. The PCS also feted outstanding staff and Directorates for the fiscal year 2022/20233.

He used the platform to recognize and welcome the newly recruited Third Secretary Cadets indicating they are the future of Kenya diplomacy.

“And to the newly recruited Third Secretaries, I welcome you to the Ministry. You carry the future of our country’s Diplomacy,” he said.

PCS Mudavadi appreciated the retired officers noting that they have been a pillar of Kenya’s Diplomacy. He paid tribute to them noting that they individually and collectively contributed to the milestones in the realization of the country’s Foreign Policy objectives.

Hon. Mudavadi made special mention of Kenya’s diplomats in Missions across the world saying that they play a critical role in protecting national interests. He noted the government is taking every step to address the challenges facing Missions abroad.

Prime Cabinet Secretary also preceded over the award ceremony for best performance for 2022/23 financial year. Africa and Africa Union Directorate was awarded as the best performing Division during the event. The Central Planning and Project Monitoring Department (CPPMD) was awarded second runner-up. Directorate of International Conferences, Media and Events (DICE) emerged as third runner-up for its outstanding role at the Ministry. Records Management Unit was the most improved.

PS Abraham Singoei, DG Moi Lemoshira and DG Kirimi Kaberia among other top-ranking staff also attended the event.

Speaking during the event, PS Singoei expressed sincere appreciation to all staff for their dedication and hard work.

“Today is not only an opportunity for us to focus on wellness and team building but also to celebrate the milestones and achievements that define us as a dynamic and resilient team in the execution of Kenya’s Foreign Policy,” PS Singoei said

The PS extended his heartfelt gratitude to the retirees whose many years of service have been the bedrock of the Ministry’s pursuit of strategic interests globally. PS Singoei noted that a healthy and cohesive team is the key to achieving strategic objectives.

“Today’s activities are designed not only to promote physical and mental well-being but also to strengthen the bonds that unite us as a diplomatic family”

He commended the Best Performing Staff and Most Improved Directorates saying that their commitment to excellence, innovation and collaboration.

He wished all staff God’s blessings during the festive season and a Happy and Prosperous New Year 2024.