Amb. George Orina, Director General, Bilateral and Political Affairs accompanied by Amb. Jean Kimani, Permanent Representative, Kenya Permanent Mission to UN Habitat, Mr. James Kiiru, Director Africa and AU, joined representatives from AU Members States and other members of the international diplomatic community in celebrating the African Day 2023 held in Nairobi on May 25, 2023.

The Africa Day celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the Organization of the African Unity (OAU) and the subsequent formation of the African Union (AU).

The celebrations themed “Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area to bring greater prosperity to the continent” were officially opened by the Principal Secretary, State Department for Trade, Alfred Ombudo K’Ombudo.

In his speech, PS Ombudo underscored Kenya’s commitment in advancing Africa through trade, citing that trading among Africa’s states is low compared to trade with the western countries. The PS stressed on the facilitation of visa free movement across African countries and the removal of trade barriers to allow free movement of goods in the continent.

The event was attended by Eritrean Ambassador Beyene Russom, who also serves as the country envoy to UNEP and UN-Habitat. He spoke on the necessity for Africa to cooperate in order to develop its economies and ensure its technological development. He went on to discuss the necessity for African nations to support one another and work toward unification.

All Africans, both on the continent and in the Diaspora, get the chance to honor and, commemorate the OAU/AU Founding Fathers and Mothers for the enormous contributions they made to achieving sovereignty throughout the African continent on Africa Day. Additionally, the festival emphasized African cuisine and culture.