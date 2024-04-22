51ST UNTAD REGIONAL COURSE CONCLUDES IN NAIROBI

Amb. Lucy Kiruthu, Ag. Director General, Political and Diplomatic Affairs Directorate represented Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Singoei at the 51st United Nations Trade and Development (UNTAD) Regional Course during the concluding ceremony held at University of Nairobi.

Twenty-three students from 20 African nations attended the two-week workshop. A wide range of issues were covered, including trade dynamics, methods for economic growth, and creative solutions to today’s urgent economic problems.

The PS commended the participants for the successful completion of the course and also challenged them to take effective action toward sustainable economic growth in their own nations by utilizing the priceless insights they received from the program. He also expressed his gratitude to the facilitators and organizers for making the training possible.

In attendance were Prof. Jack Odhiambo – Dean: Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences representing the Vice Chancellor, Mr. Stephen Jackson- @UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya, Prof. Tabitha Kiriti , Ms. Randa Jamal, Chief, Policy Capacity-Building Section, Technology, Innovation and Knowledge Development Branch, Division on Technology and Logistics, UNTAD and Ms. Catherine Anagwe, Associate Dean Social Sciences.