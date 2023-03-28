UN SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SECRETARY GENERAL TO SOUTH SUDAN VISITS KENYA

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua met with Mr. Nicholas Haysom, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General to South Sudan on February 13, 2023.

During the meeting, the CS informed of the importance of comprehensive peace in the Horn of Africa region and stated that a peaceful and stable South Sudan was vital for the region’s Peace and Security Architecture.

He reminded that Kenya had birthed and midwifed the Sudan Peace Process, consistent with Kenya’s role as an anchor State and guarantor of regional peace and security.

Further, he noted the issue of economic inequality, as the root cause of many global challenges, including regional conflicts. He observed that sustained Investments, as well as positive regional integration would allow for a more competitive, economically prosperous, and secure Africa.

On his part, Mr. Haysom informed on the emerging and continuing humanitarian and security crisis in South Sudan, which had been exacerbated by the worsening drought in the Horn of Africa Region. This has also contributed to Climate Change- induced conflicts. In this regard, SRSG called on Kenya to exert her influence in suing for peace in South Sudan.