U.S. EMBASSY IN KENYA MARKS INDEPENDENCE DAY

H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, joined Amb. Meg Whitman, the United States Ambassador to Kenya to mark the 248th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America at the Ambassador’s Residence in Kenya on June 8, 2024.

The celebrations coincided with the 60th Anniversary of the Kenya – US relations

In his address, PCS Dr. Mudavadi lauded the auspicious occasion for its significance noting the presence of representatives from almost all continents and termed it as a demonstration of solidarity and affection for the United States of America globally.

On Kenya – US relations, the PCS noted that the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries is a testament to a blooming relationship, with the highlight being the just concluded State Visit by H.E Dr. William Ruto to the United States on invitation of H.E. Joe Biden, President of the United States.

The successful State Visit elevated the relationship to cover partnerships in areas of trade, investment, security and uplifting Kenya into a digital front runner and in the region.

Further, the PCS informed that Kenya and the US Governments have tasked their negotiations teams to ensure that the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP) is concluded by the end of the year.

On her part, Amb. Whitman hailed Kenya’s continued support for the United States on various fronts such as trade and security. She pointed out Kenya’s growing influence, to which the United States designated Kenya as a major Non – Nato ally, making Kenya the first Sub Saharan African country to partner with the US at this level.

The high-level occasion was attended by Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, Kenya’s Candidate for the African Union Chairmanship, H.E. Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary Trade and Investments, H.E. Prof. Njuguna Ndungu, the Cabinet Secretary National Treasury and Economic Planning.

Also in attendance was the Americas Directorate, led by Amb. Beatrice Karago, Director Americas and the Caribbean amongst other officers from the Ministry.