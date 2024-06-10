STATUS OF THE CAMPAIGN FOR THE AUC CHAIRPERSON

The Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi and Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga held a joint press briefing to update the nation on the campaign of Kenya’s candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) on June 5, 2024.

Dr. Mudavadi underscored the government’s commitment to back Hon. Raila Odinga for the position, as such an all inclusive team is in place to spearhead the campaign.

The PCS described Hon. Raila as a Pan-Africanist who naturally espouses the ‘Think Africa above all’ guiding principle of the AU Commission, and a visionary leader to fire up reforms at the African Union to become a more people-centred organization.

The PCS reiterated that the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs in collaboration with Hon. Raila’s team will render full support towards this course grounded on Africa’s interests.

“The State Department for Foreign Affairs has therefore established a campaign Secretariat which includes the candidate’s strategy team,” Dr. Mudavadi said.

Hon. Mudavadi also expressed confidence that Hon. Raila will pursue excellence in line with the continent’s collective aspirations of “The Africa We Want” in 2063

He noted that so far, the candidature has been positively received, and that the President H.E. Dr. William Ruto has energized Kenya’s Foreign Policy, thus successfully positioning the country as a champion of African affairs in the international arena.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga appreciated the government’s support and stressed that the goal is to succeed in this quest. He said that his 5 years experience as AU representative in infrastructure and development, gave him an understanding of the organisation’s determination to see a united and developed Africa, which he wants to see these dreams achieved.

The elections of the AU Chairmanship are slated for February next year (2025).

In attendance was a delegation led by Hon. Opiyo Wandayi, leader of the Minority Party, among other senior government officials from the Ministry.