SIGNING OF THE IGAD PROTOCOL ON TRANSHUMANCE

H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs signed the IGAD Protocol on Transhumance following a successful meeting with the IGAD Secretariat Delegation, led by Dr. Fatma Adan, IGAD Head of Mission in Kenya on June 6, 2024.

The Protocol was adopted during the 72nd Extra-Ordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs held on June 24, 2021. Kenya is the 5th Member State of IGAD to sign the Protocol following the footsteps of Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Djibouti.

The Protocol is critical as it provides a framework for free, safe, and orderly cross-border mobility of transhumance livestock and herders in search of water and pasture in the IGAD Member States.

The Protocol focuses on conflict prevention, mitigation, and resolution, fostering peaceful coexistence and reducing the risk of violence. . It also encourages cooperation and coordination among neighboring countries to address common cross-border challenges.

The meeting was attended by Hon. Jonathan Mueke, Principal Secretary, State Department for Livestock Development, Hon. Col (Rtd) Ali Raso Dido and Hon. Sarah Korere from the Parliamentary Pastoralist Group. Ambassador Joseph Vungo, the Registrar of Treaties at the State Department for Foreign affairs was also in attendance

Following the signing, the Protocol will be submitted to the Cabinet and thereafter to the National Assembly for approval of ratification by Kenya.