SAUDI DELEGATION VISITS KENYA

On January 11 2023, Principal Secretary State Department for Foreign Affairs Dr. A. Korir Sing’oei, led Kenyan delegation from across Ministries in a bilateral meeting with visiting Saudi delegation on humanitarian and development cooperation.

During the meeting the officials from both countries deliberated on ways of further deepening and supporting cooperation in field of development and humanitarian affairs.

In his opening remarks the PS acknowledged the cordial relations that exist between Kenya and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and expressed Kenya’s willingness towards deepening and strengthening ties for mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

PS Sing’oei expressed Kenya’s readiness in partnering with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for mutually beneficial investment partnership in areas of agriculture development, trade and investment as well as labour and skills development.

He further thanked the Saudi Government for support in Kenya’s Infrastructure development and humanitarian interventions through Saudi Fund for Development and King Salman Humanitarian Aid.

The Saudi delegation will be in Kenya for five days where they are expected to meet Government officials for series of meetings. The delegation is led by Mr. Yosef Al Balawi, Minister Plenipotentiary Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia together with representative from ministries of Energy, Culture, Commerce, Environment, Water, Agriculture, Finance, Human Resources, Saudi Fund and King Salman Humanitarian Aid.