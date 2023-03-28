PHILIPPINES AMBASSADOR TO KENYA PAYS COURTESY CALL ON CS MUTUA

Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua was honored to host the Philippines Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Marie Charlotte Tang when she paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Nairobi on February 14, 2023.

They discussed ways in which to invigorate bilateral relations between the two countries on areas of trade, security, healthcare and tourism.

They also discussed the upcoming Inaugural Kenya-Philippines Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation that had been scheduled to take place from February 20 – 21, 2023.

Dr. Mutua commended the Philippines Government for their Diaspora management policy and expressed interest for Kenya to learn from their experiences as Kenya develops capacity to strengthen our National Diaspora Policy.