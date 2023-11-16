MINISTERIAL HANDING OVER CEREMONY

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E Dr. Hon Musalia Mudavadi thanked H.E President William Ruto for the honour and confidence bestowed upon him with the additional responsibilities in the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

During the Handing over Ceremony held on October 17, 2023, the PCS stated that he is fully aware of the new roles and their impact on Kenya’s social-economic, political and security transformational agenda.

“Kenya’s Foreign Policy will remain aligned to the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BeTA),” he said.

“As we continue to advance our interests globally, we will always be guided by the quest to promote Kenya’s Economic, Cultural, and Environmental Diplomacy” the PSC stated.

PCS Mudavadi welcomed officers from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and wished Dr. Alfred Mutua success in his new assignment at the Tourism and Wildlife docket.